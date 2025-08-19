CNBC’s Ross Sorkin: Jeffries Has a Hard Time Condemning Mamdani Because He’s Afraid He’ll ‘Have to Agree with Him’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin stated that House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) “almost couldn’t condemn” New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) for Mamdani’s stance on “globalize the intifada” chants because if Mamdani wins, “people who even disagree with him on things like this will think that they have to agree with him.”

While discussing Mamdani’s position on “globalize the intifada” chants with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, Ross Sorkin said, “We had Hakeem Jeffries on last week, okay. We talked about this, and we talked about it in the context of those comments.”

Ross Sorkin added, “He almost couldn’t — he almost couldn’t condemn him either, in that regard, because, what’s going to happen is, if he wins, people who even disagree with him on things like this will think that they have to agree with him.”

