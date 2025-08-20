Dem Rep. Golden: Hamas Stealing Aid ‘Well-Documented’, Media Doesn’t Cover It

During an interview with Maine Public Radio’s “Maine Calling” on Monday, Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) said that in Gaza, it’s “well-documented” that “a lot of the aid that is being distributed is being either given to Hamas or taken by Hamas or other armed elements within that society” but it’s “not well-covered in the media, nevertheless.”

Golden said, [relevant remarks begin around 24:50] “Just in the last few days, I have really paid attention to reports that it is well-known by the U.N. agencies who are distributing aid that it is not actually a tactic of the government of Israel to try and starve people, which would be a genocidal act, but rather, that a lot of the aid that is being distributed is being either given to Hamas or taken by Hamas or other armed elements within that society and they are either selling it at exorbitant prices for profit, either because they’re greedy or because they are selling it to then arm themselves to continue fighting with Israel or they’re using it as a tool of recruitment, if you join us and take up arms with us, you can have food for your family.”

He continued, “And this is actually well-documented and not well-covered in the media, nevertheless. And the very U.N. agencies that are distributing this food will not deny it when pressed about it. It’s not part of their job description to fight against armed people who will take advantage of humanitarian assistance that’s being distributed on the ground. I understand. They just are doing the best job that they can, and I think it’s fair to say that they wish Israel would let more trucks per day in, I understand that. But I think we have to be real about why is the food not getting into the hands of the people that need it. And this is a problem that happens in every single war zone that I’ve seen across my adult life, whether it was when I was in the Marines or as a member of Congress.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett