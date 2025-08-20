Glaude: Redistricting Part of Trump ‘Racist Agenda’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that redistricting for the midterm election was part of President Donald Trump’s “racist agenda.”

Glaude said, “It’s an echo of the past, but it’s also a kind of reflection of the crisis that we find ourselves in. We cannot disentangle what’s happening in Texas from Trump’s demand that Texas find him five new seats. It’s similar to the call to the secretary of state in Georgia, right? So it’s part of this process of undermining democratic norms that that we feel in this moment. But we also need to see it as well as part of a broader strategy, I think, of really disenfranchising black and brown voters, of dismantling, I think, the infrastructure of the Civil Rights Movement and its legal infrastructure, I would say.”

He added, “4.3 million black people live in Texas, the largest number of black folk in any state in the union. Look at that districting map, how are their voices going to be represented? So I want us to understand what we’re seeing not only in Texas, but around the country as a part of racial gerrymandering, as part of the racialist and racist agenda of the Trump administration. I know we want to talk about it simply in terms of, of of politics, but there’s something insidious underneath it all.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN