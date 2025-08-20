Whitehouse: Trump’s DOJ Is Equal Parts ‘Gangster and Gong Show’

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice is equal parts “gangster and Gong Show.”

Whitehouse said, “You don’t even have to be a lawyer to understand that there are several dimensions to being president. One is that you are the President of the United States. The other is that you are the political head of your party and have a political aspect to your life. And the third is that you have your personal and your business life, and that’s your other persona. What the Department of Justice is supposed to respond to is the president acting as the president. And the fact that this Department of Justice doesn’t parse out that when it’s billionaire Trump and his business interests that are talking, they really shouldn’t be listening when it’s political Trump and his political agenda that’s being pursued, they shouldn’t be listening when he’s acting as president, yeah, that’s when you should be listening.”

He added, “But the fact that they don’t recognize this division of the aspects of president’s life and fence off the stuff where they should not be his operatives, it’s pretty telling. And the way the whole department runs now, it’s kind of equal parts, you know, gangster and Gong Show.”

