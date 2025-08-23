House CCP Committee Chair: Schools Can’t Vet Students, We Have to ‘Partner’ with Them

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) stated that “the universities don’t have a good way to vet their students, many of whom come on scholarships affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party,” and the federal government has to “partner” with schools to prevent malign activities.

Moolenaar said, “Well, the universities don’t have a good way to vet their students, many of whom come on scholarships affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, and, because of their national security laws, these Chinese nationals, wherever they are in the world, are accountable to the CCP and are required to report in, give information. And so, there’s technology theft, there’s surveillance, there’s all sorts of intimidation for people, Chinese nationals who speak out against the government. And so, it is an area where our universities are partnering, in some respects, with the Chinese Communist Party’s goals.”

He continued, “And some of these research dollars, whether it’s Department of Defense, Department of Energy, have gone to sponsor joint projects that benefit the Chinese military and the Chinese CCP surveillance society. So, former Rep. Mike Gallagher’s (R-WI) right on track that we need to be wary of this, and we need to partner with our universities to prevent these kinds of activit[ies].”

