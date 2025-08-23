Khanna: Shut Down Gov’t over Guard in D.C., Can’t Cave Like on Laken Riley Act

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said the Democrats in the Senate should withhold their votes to fund the government in order to extract concessions from Republicans such as removing National Guard troops from Washington, D.C., and stated that “we didn’t start off on a good foot. We had Democrats vote for Laken Riley, that has allowed for deportation without due process.”

Co-host Eugene Daniels asked, “Congressman, last question, really quickly, in terms of Democrats standing up, should your Senate colleagues hold the government funding — hold their votes back on government funding in a couple of weeks in order to pull something from Republicans, whether that is getting the National Guard out of Washington, D.C., less weaponization of the DOJ, should they be holding back their votes on the funding?”

Khanna answered, “Is this even a question? Of course we should. Did we not learn our lesson when we acquiesced early on in the administration? Look, we didn’t start off on a good foot. We had Democrats vote for Laken Riley, that has allowed for deportation without due process. We had Democrats vote for capitulation. We need to stand our ground.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett