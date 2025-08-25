Dem Rep. Kelly: Cashless Bail Just Gives Discretion if Someone Has Clean Record or ‘Judge Feels That They’ll Be Safe’

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) stated that President Donald Trump doesn’t understand that the Illinois cashless bail law allows judges to let people out “if they have nothing in their past or the judge feels that they’ll be safe, and it’s okay to let them out, they have that discretion.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “I want to ask you — we only have a minute left, Congresswoman — about no cash bail, because the President signed an EO today ending that practice, aimed to — at least your state of Illinois was the first in the nation to pass a cashless bail law. What does Donald Trump not understand?”

Kelly answered, “He doesn’t understand that this gives judges the discretion — more discretion to make that decision. They can say no, if they think it’s someone that will go out and be violent, they’re too risky. But if they have nothing in their past or the judge feels that they’ll be safe, and it’s okay to let them out, they have that discretion. But Donald Trump doesn’t care, again, this is part of his fear, this is part of his distraction from other things going on in the world, other things going on in the United States, like he said he would lower prices, that hasn’t happened. So, these are all distractions.”

