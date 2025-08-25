Kasich: Crime In Cities Is Not a Manufactured Crisis, ‘There Are People at Risk’

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that crime in cities was not a crisis manufactured by the Trump administration.

Kasich said, “I have such a different take than what we’ve just heard that talk about a manufactured crisis. Have you been in Chicago? Have you been in Baltimore? My daughter went to school in Chicago. I remember the day she graduated, there were shootings and killings right outside of her building. In Baltimore, I have friends that go down to Johns Hopkins to get treated for medical conditions. I mean, they are nervous about ever going there. There are parts of Baltimore that he tells me he wouldn’t go into, and this is not some right-wing person. This is somebody who wants to be able to go into some of our great cities and be able to be safe.”

He continued, “Now, I do think it’s important that if you’re going to do this, you’ve got to define the mission, you’ve got to talk about your authority. I think one of the earlier guests was saying that, you know, well, maybe there’s narrow ways to do it. I agree with that.”

Kasich added, “I heard the word manufacturing crisis, that this is a manufactured crisis. No, it’s not. It is a crisis. There are people at risk in this.”

