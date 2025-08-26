Gowdy: ‘Donald Trump Doesn’t Have to Ask J.B. Pritzker to Go Enforce Federal Law’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” network host Trey Gowdy, a former South Carolina Republican congressman and House Oversight Committee chairman, said President Donald Trump did not need the permission from Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) to enforce federal law.

Co-host Charles Hurt said, “You hear Democrats talk a lot about, you know, the tyranny of the Trump administration, but you never hear him talk about the tyranny of crime in their cities.”

Gowdy said, “And who does crime impact the most? It is a tax on people who can least afford to pay. So if you look at crime rates, it disproportionately impacts communities of color and lower socio economic groups, which Democrats claim to care about. I mean, I don’t know that you and I are worried about living in a crime ridden neighborhood. It’s the people who hear gunshots and can’t afford to move away. I got bad news for JB Pritzker, the feds don’t have to ask his permission. They can enforce federal law wherever they want, with or without his help.”

He continued, “Going from historic highs to slightly less is a drop but that is not something to celebrate. And if there’s any area that is more prone to misinformation, it would be crime stats. We had a city in South Carolina that reported zero DUIs for a year. I mean, do you really think nobody drove impaired in that city or they just didn’t catch them?”

He added, “Police presence deters and and again Donald Trump doesn’t have to ask J.B. Pritzker to go enforce federal law.”

