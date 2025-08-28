CNN’s Moore, Vause: Seems ‘to Be a Trend’ of ‘More Religious Institutions Being Targeted’

On “CNN Newsroom,” CNN Law Enforcement Contributor Steve Moore and host John Vause discussed the shooting in Minneapolis and Moore said, “I think what’s happening, John, is that you’re seeing more and more religious institutions being targeted” and cited the shooting in Nashville at a Christian school in Nashville and Vause stated that “this does appear to be a trend.”

Moore said, “I think what the manifesto doesn’t say speaks loudly. It doesn’t tell why these — what pains he was experiencing, but those leaked out. Look what he wrote on his magazines and his ammo belts and things like this. He wrote horrific antisemitic things. He wrote anti-black things. He wrote anti- — well, political statements, anti-Trump statements. So, there are definitely things that you are going to find in his writings, his musings, his social posts that will fill in the blanks of his manifesto, and what it says is that he was so — he didn’t even want to discuss in his manifesto the demons that were in his head.”

Later in the segment, Vause said, “The first thing, though, which stood out to me when this shooting was reported, the fact that it was a Catholic school. Numbers are hard to pin down, but the last shooting at a Catholic school in the U.S. was probably in March of this year in Williamsport, in Pennsylvania, one student wounded by a BB gun. Before that, it seems it was in 1995, a principal shot in the face at a Catholic school in Redlands, California. Then you go all the way back to 1991 in Louisiana, one student shot another in the eye, also with a BB gun. There may be others, but these are ones which we know of. So, does this sort of go to motive in that this school was being targeted because it’s Catholic, and what are these Catholic schools doing that public schools are not doing?”

Moore responded, “Well, I think what’s happening, John, is that you’re seeing more and more religious institutions being targeted. The shooting in Nashville not too long ago was another trans person who was, I believe, angry at their anti-LBGTQ — or perceived anti- statements and beliefs, and we may have a situation where religious institutions are starting to be blamed for the beliefs they hold by a certain, strange group of people.”

Vause then stated, “Yeah, this does appear to be a trend. And it is very, very disturbing as you say, Steve.”

