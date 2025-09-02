Chicago Alderman: ‘We Need the National Guard’ to Help Free up Cops, I Want Results Like D.C.’s

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Newsline,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said that “We need the National Guard to help take off the pressure from the Chicago Police Department” by guarding city assets the police are having to guard and said that he wants to see crime drop even more than it has in Chicago and he wants the same sort of crime reduction that Washington, D.C. has seen.

Lopez stated, “It’s very easy for Brandon Johnson to put together these orders that are meaningless. But we need the help. We need the National Guard to help take off the pressure from the Chicago Police Department, which is guarding some of the city’s assets. And we could better use their personnel, their intel., and their training in the neighborhoods.”

He added, “It’s interesting that the mayor and the governor have this threshold where they say, we’ve decreased crime just enough. We don’t need to go any further. Well, we all say, let’s keep going. Look what happened in D.C., where the crime went down 84%. Let’s go 12 days without a murder in the city of Chicago. Those are noble aspirations that we can work together with, if we choose to engage President Donald Trump.”

