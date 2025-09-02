Dem Rep. Jesus Garcia: Clashes Might Happen Because ‘Guard Is Not Needed’ and Agents Don’t ‘Respect How They Enforce the Law’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jesus Garcia (D-IL) said that the Trump administration wants to create conditions in Chicago, “potentially, where clashes occur because the guard is not needed here and federal agents need to respect how they enforce the law, beginning with identifying themselves and taking off their masks.”

Garcia stated, “If you wanted to help local law enforcement prevent crime, fight crime, and go after bad guys, you would coordinate with our governor, with the mayor as well. None of that has happened. We’re still guessing about what type of mobilization there will be of federal agents coming to Chicago or if the National Guard will be called to Chicago or to Illinois. Let’s be clear, the Constitution and federal laws say that, only when there is an insurrection, when there is rioting, when there is a civil — mass civil unrest as the conditions for potential mobilization of the Guard. But that is with the consent of Congress. None of that has happened.”

He continued, “What Trump is seeking to do is to create a condition where there is chaos, where there’s confusion, and, potentially, where clashes occur because the guard is not needed here and federal agents need to respect how they enforce the law, beginning with identifying themselves and taking off their masks. That’s what we require of law enforcement everywhere. That should be the norm.”

