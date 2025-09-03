PBS’s Foltyn: Disarming Hezbollah Risks Making It Hard for Lebanon to Defend Itself

On Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” “NewsHour” Special Correspondent Simona Foltyn discussed the American plan to disarm Hezbollah and said that pushing to disarm the terrorist group by the end of the year, “risks leaving Lebanon with few means to defend itself.”

Foltyn said, “For decades, Hezbollah’s military capabilities have far exceeded those of the Lebanese armed forces, earning it a reputation of a state within a state. While Hezbollah’s Shia constituents see Washington’s plan as an affront to Lebanon’s sovereignty, Hezbollah’s detractors see it as a historic opportunity to weaken the group’s influence over the state.”

After playing translated video of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun pushing for the disarmament of Hezbollah, but arguing the state needs to be secure from Israel, she stated, “But the push for Hezbollah’s disarmament by the end of the year risks leaving Lebanon with few means to defend itself. Dr. Mohammad Haidar is one of four Shia Cabinet members who oppose the plan.”

She then played translated video of Haidar stating that Lebanon’s Army is unable to keep Israel from striking inside Lebanon and stated that the U.S. has promised to boost military aid to Lebanon and more troops should be added to Lebanon’s armed forces under the current trajectory.

