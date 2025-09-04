Chicago Alderman: I Want ICE Here, Not Guard, Prefer Money Be Spent on Hiring Cops

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Chicago Alderman Nicholas Sposato stated that “I certainly want to see ICE here, cleaning things up. But the National Guard on the streets of Chicago, I just don’t think is a good idea.” And “we could use the money much more to hire more police officers.”

Sposato said, “I do not want to see the National Guard. I certainly want to see ICE here, cleaning things up. But the National Guard on the streets of Chicago, I just don’t think is a good idea. I wish the governor and the president would sit down and figure out what kind of help they could give our city. And that’s what we need. We need more police officers, more money for police, and that’ll help us a lot.”

He added that the issue with the National Guard is “they have no policing power. So, that’s one of the big problems. So, we certainly need help. I want help. I hope the president’s people are watching this and they reach out to me and a couple of other [aldermen] that think we need help and work something out. But the president and the governor need to talk and figure something out to get something done to help the residents of Chicago, especially in the crime-ridden neighborhoods. I really feel for those people that aren’t getting any help, they can’t walk out their doors, their children are getting killed. So, yes, we need help.”

Sposato further stated, “You’re talking about bringing the National Guard in for [Black Lives Matter-type] riots, that’s one thing. But just to put them on corners in crime-ridden neighborhoods? I haven’t heard a plan yet. Maybe if I hear a plan, I could accept it a little bit more, but, right now, we could use the money much more to hire more police officers.”

He concluded that he left the Democratic Party to be an Independent due to Democrats going too far left and the party is now “embracing crime, criminals, lefty, hard-left people.” And labor is the only issue he is with the Democratic Party on.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett