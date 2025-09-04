Jim Jordan: Europe Has Now Codified Their Version of Biden’s ‘Disinformation Governance Board’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, discussed efforts to raise awareness about free speech concerns in the United Kingdom.

The Ohio Republican likened what was going on in Europe, including the arrest of Irish comedian Graham Linehan for social media posts about those identifying as transgender, to what the Biden administration attempted with its so-called Disinformation Governance Board.

“Is it possible what’s happening in Great Britain can happen here?” host Sean Hannity said.

Jordan replied, “Well, yeah. The example you gave about the comedian who was arrested — remember, Sean, this was an Irish citizen who was in America, in the United States, in Arizona when he issued the tweet, and then he flies to the U.K., and when he lands, he gets arrested. It’s just a matter of time before that happens to an American. Understand what we’ve done, Sean. Last Congress, we investigated what the Biden administration did. You know, the Biden administration on the third day, they send an email from the White House to Twitter saying, ‘Take down this tweet ASAP.’ And it was a tweet from RFK, Jr. who happened to be the guy who was going to run against him in the Democrat primary before RFK, Jr. said, ‘I’m in the party that defends the First Amendment. I’m going to support President Trump.'”

“So that’s the real threat was the Biden administration,” he continued. “So, we investigate all that. We find out the Biden administration’s pressuring big tech to censor Americans. Now it’s going to Europe. And what they’ve done, Sean, remember the Disinformation Governance Board that the Biden administration set up? Europe has now codified, made law the disinformation governance board. And you got a bunch of bureaucrats now with the force of law behind him going after Europeans. And I think it’s just a matter of time before it impacts Americans just like this Irish citizen who was arrested when he landed for some joking tweet that he put out a few days back. That’s how bad it’s gotten.”

