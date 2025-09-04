Warnock: RFK Jr. Is ‘Biggest Threat to the Health of the American People’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said on Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, not Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was the “biggest threat to the health of the American people.”

Warnock said, “The biggest threat to the health of the American people is the secretary of Health and Human Services. I can think of no obligation more sacred for an American president than making sure that the people of this country are safe. Robert Kennedy is a hazard to our health, and he needs to be fired. It couldn’t happen sooner.”

Copper said, “Are you surprised by any of the things he has done and said? I mean, it seems like he had made his record pretty clear early on. It seems like it’s what got him in this position in the first place, at least for the president.”

Warnock said, “Oh, I was deeply worried about this appointment. And while I was glad to see some of my Republican friends join us in this effort, and in beginning at least to ask some questions. It’s unfortunate that they gave away their power and our obligation to senators to engage in the work of advise and consent. This man is manifestly unfit. He never should have been confirmed in the first place. And the only difference between the hearings when we were when he was up for confirmation and where we are now is is my fears have been confirmed and worse, this this is worse than many of us expected.”

