CNN’s Phillip: Trump Is Right on Mental Illness, But Charlotte Stabbing Just ‘About the Politics’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip discussed the recent fatal stabbing on a train in Charlotte and stated that President Donald Trump is correct that the lack of any alternative means to deal with people who are severely mentally ill in the wake of getting rid of mental institutions and “Trump does talk about this a lot, and he’s not wrong in identifying that as a core part of the problem.” But the Charlotte case is just political.

After former Biden Adviser Neera Tanden mentioned involuntary commitment, Phillip said, “Trump has talked about this. And I think that he is onto something in a sense, that when we de-institutionalized mental health…there is not an alternative. We didn’t — we took people out of mental institutions, and created no other place to put them or no other system to deal with them. So, I do think that, Trump does talk about this a lot, and he’s not wrong in identifying that as a core part of the problem.”

She added that, under the current system, “people have to do horrible things, like murder somebody, in order to be forced into a place where they can get help.”

Phillip added, “This case is about the politics.”

