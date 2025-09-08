Exclusive: Illinois Rep. Mary Miller Takes on Gov Pritzker ‘Attack on Parental Rights’ by Forcing Children to Take Mental Health Exams

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) talked about parental rights in Illinois.

Miller stated, “In Illinois, we’ve had another attack on parental rights, which is JB Pritzker signing into law mental health exams for all public school students, grade 3 and up. … So, I also have a bill that is going to require the schools to have written consent from the parents before they can do it.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo