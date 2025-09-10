AG Bondi: A Progressive District Attorney ‘Cannot Handle’ the Charlotte Case

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Attorney General Pam Bondi explained her reasoning for assuming federal jurisdiction over a Charlotte light rail stabbing.

She warned that the so-called progressive local prosecutor Spencer Merriweather was to blame for the suspect Decarlos Brown, Jr. being on the streets.

“You have directed your attorneys to federally prosecute Decarlos Brown, Jr,” host Sean Hannity said. “He will never again see the light of day as a free man, and you will seek the maximum penalty. Tell us what you plan to do.”

Bondi replied, “Sean, we are going to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law. We have taken the case because it’s murder on mass transit. Progressive D.A.s cannot handle this case. The progressive D.A. in North Carolina, in Charlotte, his name is Spencer Merriweather, he believed in letting him sign a written promise to appear. He participated in passing that, agreeing to let criminal defendants sign a written promise to appear in court. That’s what he was allowed to do in July. Weeks later, he murdered Iryna. Unbelievable that this happened. No longer. We have jurisdiction now. We will not let a progressive D.A. keep this case. Justice will be served. He’ll be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“He had 14 prior arrests,” she continued. “He had been to prison before for assaulting someone robbery with a firearm. He had had three assaults, one on a woman, not charged. Yet, he made multiple 911 calls again, gets arrested, and was told to appear because he wrote a written promise to appear in court. Had he been held in custody, she would be alive today. This has zero to do with politics. I’ve been a prosecutor for an — a very, very long time. This is one of the most gruesome murders I’ve seen in my career. President Trump cares about it. I was with him today because he saw that video. He saw that horrific video of this young woman with her mother who fled to our country for protection from Ukraine. She worked at a pizza restaurant. She was coming home from work, still wearing her uniform, got on that bus and never made it off the mass transit.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor