Cuban President Díaz-Canel: I Won’t Step Down, ‘I Am Willing to Give My Life’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said he was not stepping down and was willing to give his life.

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Do you fear you could be killed or arrested by the United States?”

Díaz-Canel said, “Those of us who have leadership positions within the revolution have a strong commitment to our revolution and to our heroic people. And our responsibility entails the conviction and the commitment that we’re willing to give our lives for the revolution and for the cause which we defend. So, for me that is not a matter of concern. If the time comes, I don’t think there would be any justification for the United States to launch a military aggression against Cuba, or for the U.S. to undertake a surgical operation, like the kidnapping of a president. If that happens, there will be fighting and there will be a struggle. And we’ll defend ourselves. And if we need to die, we’ll die, because as our national anthem says, ‘Dying for the homeland is to live.'”

Welker said, “What you’re saying is very powerful. but are you afraid for yourself? For your family? Or are you prepared for, as you say, make the ultimate sacrifice if you are attacked?”

Díaz-Canel said, “I have no fear. I am willing to give my life for the revolution.”

When asked if he would step down if asked by the United States, Díaz-Canel said, “Stepping down is not part of our vocabulary.”

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