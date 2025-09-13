Maher: Dems Should Support Asylums, Have ‘Let Fester’ Transit Being ‘Russian Roulette’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher called for Democrats to get out ahead of calling for the return of mental institutions and stated that “Democrats just let fester, that life on mass transit becomes this game of Russian roulette, where you are on the streets, many places, where you just have to dodge and just accept the fact that there are some nutty people out there who could do God knows what.”

Maher began by saying, “[W]e know the argument against that, yes, you don’t want to be the person who, somebody who you don’t even know says, you know what, you’re crazy. Because we are all a little crazy. But then there’s just crazy crazy. And the fact that we let this situation — again, Trump takes advantage of all these things that Democrats just let fester, that life on mass transit becomes this game of Russian roulette, where you are on the streets, many places, where you just have to dodge and just accept the fact that there are some nutty people out there who could do God knows what.”

He added, “[C]ould I make a suggestion to the Democrats? Get out ahead on one of these issues, pick the insane asylum issue, get out ahead on it. 90% of New Yorkers, I read, they’re for that, getting the crazy people — no kidding. … Gavin Newsom…he’s for it. What will it take to break the spell for the Democrats before they can get out ahead on this? Because I know what’s going to happen, they’re going to be the Johnny Come Latelys, as they always are. After Trump demonstrates in the polling that they’re behind him on this, like taxes on tips and all those other ones, and then they’re going to come along and go, oh, yeah, no, we’re — us, too, and that never works.”

