Kid Rock: ‘The Mainstream Media Is Freaking Public Enemy Number One Right Now’

Monday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” singer and entertainer Kid Rock declared some voices on the left to be part of a so-called “nuthouse,” which he suggested was driven by a mainstream media narrative.

He told FNC’s Jesse Watters that had made the media “public enemy number one.”

“Kid, one of the things you said on my show a little while back really stuck with me, that you played at the inauguration of Barack Obama and Donald Trump,” host Jesse Watters said. “Speak to that and where we are now as a country.”

“Yes, not only that, Jesse, I actually thought about that before I came on here. I was like, I did not even vote for Obama, but they wanted to have kind of an inclusive event, they called me,” Kid Rock replied. “They said, a more conservative guy to play, I am like, sure, I’ll respect the presidency, I will go play. And then, just recently, I took Bill Maher to the White House for dinner, one of Trump’s biggest adversaries. If it wasn’t for Fox News and some social media, nobody would hear about it, trying to do something positive to bring this country together. And I have said it and I will say it again, because I think it needs to be echoed until they get it through their fat skulls, the mainstream media is freaking public enemy number one right now.”

He continued, “Just the clips you just ran of these people from The New York Times and these other nuthouses they call media establishments, absolutely freaking ridiculous. I mean, and then they say that Charlie Kirk, God bless him, by the way, his wife and kids, that he is inciting this, he is inciting that. I am someone who understand better than anyone, as being a very vocal Trump supporter from day one, they have called me a racist Nazi for years now. I mean, go look up a few facts about my life, my children, everything. But other people start to echo those, just people who right dumb articles who think, you know, I am trash and they hate my music, and they say he is just a racist Nazi. This starts to build, build and build, so you get these house kids who are doing nothing but playing video games, watching these occult movies that are all over our streaming services, they won’t go outside to play any sports or anything, and then they think they are going to do something good.”

“‘I am going to go kill a Nazi, I am going to go kill a racist,’ and they are literally mentally deranged,” he added. “We need to bring the freaking nuthouse back.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor