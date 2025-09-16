Memphis City Council Chair: We’ve Had ‘Lawlessness’ ‘On Our Roadways’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Memphis City Council Chairman J. Ford Canale stated that there is “lawlessness that we’ve had on our roadways” and the Memphis Police Department is overworked, but ultimately, the National Guard is a short-term fix and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will help the local police with the roads.

Canale said, “I think that the National Guard is a short-term solution. And, let’s be honest, these guys — these men and women, have jobs and families just like we do, and they would probably rather not be here as well. What we’re focused on, as the legislators for the city of Memphis, is long-term solutions. So what we would welcome is more federal agents, federal prosecutors, those that can help us get the violent criminals and drugs off of our streets.”

Co-host Wolf Blitzer then asked, “Your Republican Governor, Bill Lee, has indicated he’s cooperating with President Trump’s move. The city was already in discussions to get more law enforcement assistance. Do you want more help from the state?”

Canale answered, “Yes. And we appreciate Gov. Lee and his sending more THP officers to the city of Memphis. They can help relieve some of the pressure from MPD, especially with the lawlessness that we’ve had on our roadways, most importantly, our interstate system. So, we do appreciate the Governor sending more THP officers here to help relieve some of the stress of an overworked MPD.”

