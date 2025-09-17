Hawley: ‘The Democratic Party Today Is a Theater Troupe Funded by George Soros’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) discussed the connections of left-wing billionaire financier George Soros to the violent behavior exhibited by left-wing protesters.

The Missouri Republican U.S. Senator described the Democratic Party as a “theater troupe” funded by Soros.

“Senator, where do you suspect the money is going towards?” host Jesse Watters asked.

Hawley replied, “Well, you can see what it’s going towards. It’s going towards these fake riots. It’s going towards all of the illegal immigration that we’ve been seeing. It’s going towards the Astroturf riots from Tesla dealerships to campuses to burning things in L.A. I mean, listen, there’s an entire dark money network out there that the Democrats have absolutely perfected. We need to get on the inside of all of it, expose all of it and shut it down.”

“Yes, so like you see L.A. riots, and all of a sudden, some guy comes by in a vehicle delivering a whole box of commercial-grade gas masks,” Watters said. “I mean, how does someone get that into the hands of rioters that fast? And does that come from Soros? I mean, tell us where it comes from.”

“Well, that’s what we need to find out,” Hawley said. “I’m willing to bet a lot of it does come from Soros, because Soros in particular, has perfected the dark money charade, the dark money shell game, where they move it around through different entities you can’t trace. But Jesse, you just think about these riots that began in L.A. that they tried to then spread to other cities that Trump is now shutting down. All of them were planned. None of these were organic. And we know because they all followed the same playbook, same thing on campuses the last two years, all of these campus so-called demonstrations. It’s all Astroturf. It’s all fake, because the Democratic Party today is a theater troupe funded by George Soros.”

“The problem is they’re also violent, and that’s what we’ve seen in the last week,” he added. “Once again, we have got to stop the flow of the money. We’ve got to prosecute those who engage in violence, and we’ve got to shut down this attempt to divide the country, which the Democrats have been carrying on for years now.”

