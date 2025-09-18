Dem Sen. Baldwin: ‘Echo Chambers’ ‘Relied on Disproportionately by the Left’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) stated that unifying people is difficult due to echo chambers that are relied on by the right and “relied on disproportionately by the left.”

Baldwin stated that there’s a “need to tone down the rhetoric, to really — leaders need to try to unite here. And it’s a very challenging moment to do that because of sort of the echo chambers in which communication exists that is relied on by the right and which is relied on disproportionately by the left. There are separate conversations, and so it’s hard to have unity at this time when there’s not a big overlap.”

She continued, “But the hearing that I’m going into is relevant to this, because there is a distrust right now in certain leaders and when they say certain things, make recommendations and when people are fired because they’re trying to uphold the truth, uphold the science, this has real impact on people’s lives. And so, the idea that there are wars of words at the same time that we’re seeing this political violence, we’ve got to change the rhetoric. We’ve got to make sure that we’re allowing people to scrutinize what leaders say, to find out whether they are based in fact, whether they are, in scientific agencies, based in science and not conspiracy. And I think that rebuilding of trust is extremely important at this moment. Because we’re talking about political violence, but, frankly, the purveyance of misinformation or disinformation in public health can also cost lives, and we’re seeing that right now around the United States.”

