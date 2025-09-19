Rob Reiner: ‘We’re In A War for Our Democracy,’ Trump Has Declared War

On Friday, during an appearance on CNN’s “NewsCentral,” actor and director Rob Reiner stated that President Donald Trump had “declared war on this democracy.”

Reiner said, “I’m a friend of Jimmy’s, and what happened to him is unconscionable. It just can’t happen. What’s happening now goes way beyond Jimmy Kimmel. We’re in a war. We’re in a war right now for our democracy. Trump has declared war on this democracy.”

He continued, “First of all, He throws people out of the country without due process. He takes funds that were appropriated by Congress, refuses to distribute them, in clear contradiction to the Constitution, the separation of powers. He’s browbeating businesses and universities and law firms. This is way beyond Jimmy Kimmel. We are fighting. This is a man who’s a convicted felon, an adjudicated sex offender and business fraudster, and he’s decided that our 250 years of American democracy is going to be wiped out — and is doing it within the last eight months.”

Reiner added, “We are not going to stand for it. There are a lot of people who are going to be standing up in the near future, and you’re going to see a big pushback. There’s no question about it. He’s declared war on the First Amendment of the Constitution, and we’re not going to take it.”

