Jasmine Crockett: I Will Not Stop Saying Trump Is Using Hitler’s Playbook

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she would not stop saying President Donald Trump was using Adolf Hitler’s playbook.

When asked if she has a responsibility to tone down rhetoric, Crockett said, “I think that my responsibility is to be transparent and to be honest, and the reality is that we are living in a time in which this administration and this regime is not interested in making sure that people understand history. We need to understand why they are so problematic. And so I am using that language because it is accurate language. When we see the consolidation of power, when we see them trying to chill speech of jokesters, when we’re seeing all of this, that is a playbook out of Hitler. And I won’t deny it. Like these are the facts.”

She added, “One of the things that I’ve never done that the president has done consistently is called specifically for violence. He has said, oh, beat that one up. He has said those types of things. We know that Charlie Kirk was saying things about who should live and who should die. I have never said those kinds of things. And I think that those things are the ones that are really, really dangerous. And even still, some of that will still be protected.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN