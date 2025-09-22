Harris: Trump Is a ‘Tyrant’ Killing Capitalism to Stroke His ‘Fragile Ego’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” former Vice President Kamala Harris called President Donald Trump a “tyrant” for demanding concessions from law firms, universities and entertainment companies.

She claimed that destroys capitalism.

Harris said, “I am a lifelong public servant, and but I’ve worked closely with the private sector over many years, and I always believed that if push came to shove, those titans of industry would be guardrails for our democracy, for the importance of sustaining democratic institutions. One by one by one, they have been silent. They have been, you know, yes, I use the word feckless. They’re it’s not like they’re going to lose their yacht or their house in the Hamptons. And here’s the thing. democracy sustains capitalism. Capitalism thrives in a democracy and right now we are dealing with, as I called him at my speech on the ellipse, a tyrant. We used to compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators. That’s what we’re dealing with right now in Donald Trump.”

She continued, “These titans of industry are not speaking up. Perhaps it is because his threats and the way he has used the weight of the federal government to take out vengeance on his critics is something that they fear.”

Harris added, “Perhaps it is because they want to please him and nominate him for a Nobel prize. Perhaps it’s because they want a merger approved, or they want to avoid an investigation. But at some point, they’ve got to stand up for the sake of the people who rely on all of these institutions to have integrity and at some point be the guardrails against a tyrant who is using the federal government to execute his whim and fancy because of a fragile ego.”

