Homan: ‘Close to 1.6 Million Illegal Aliens Already Left the Country on Their Own’

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump border czar touted the results of his administration’s illegal immigrant crackdown.

According to Homan, “close to 1.6 million illegal aliens” have self-deported.

“Tom, when you think about it, I guess you guys have deported over 200,000 people now — I’m not sure the exact number, a couple weeks ago, it was 200,000,” host Laura Ingraham said. “We have 30 million or so illegals in the United States. Question for a lot of MAGA folks out there is — how do you possibly speed up this deportation? I know you’re trying to hire a lot more people, but given the protests, given all the lawsuits, 200,000 people, it’s not nothing, it’s a lot, but it’s still a drop in the bucket compared to how many people are here.

Homan replied, “We’re at over 400,000 deportations. And between CBP and ICE, and that’s just since the president took office. The first four months of the fiscal year, we can’t count that, because Joe Biden wasn’t doing anything. But here’s what people need to understand, two things. Number one, over 1.5 million illegal aliens, close to 1.6 illegal aliens already left the country on their own. Why? Because they see what ICE is doing out there every day. One of the reasons we have the most secure border in history of this nation is because the great work of the men and women of the border patrol, the great work of President Trump and his leadership, but also because ice is out there. Over 1000 teams all across the country arresting people.”

“So, a lot of people have left,” he continued. “A lot of people aren’t coming, which helps to secure that border. And that was a part of the strategy from the beginning, we said, if we show consequences, we show them we’re actually out there looking for them, many will leave. So we knew, with a large population leaving, over 1.5 million have, but what’s to come, ICE is getting 10,000 more agents. Right now, they got 5000 deportation officer. We’re tripping the size of the workforce. We’re adding more detention beds. Right? More flights and more transportation, so the numbers are going to explode here this next coming year.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor