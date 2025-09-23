Pritzker: There’s a ‘Conspiracy’ of Trump Republicans Who ‘Want to Control Your Life’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said President Donald Trump and the Republicans who support him are engaged in a “conspiracy” to control Americans’ lives.

Pritzker said, “He’s calling the governor of of Texas or of Indiana or of Missouri and saying, can you find me more seats in Congress? We Democrats are going to win in 2026, but not if Donald Trump is allowed to cheat.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked, “So there’s so much going on. There’s so many different ways we could go in this conversation. I wonder if there was one thing you wanted all Americans to know about what is happening in this moment, what would it be?”

Pritzker said, “I think the most important thing that people need to pay attention to is that there is a conspiracy of Republicans supporting Donald Trump because they are afraid, some of them because they actually believe in what he stands for but collectively they are taking away Americans rights and making life more difficult to live in this country. They want to control your life. They want to make your life more difficult and they want to lift up the billionaires, the wealthiest people in the country, the wealthiest corporations in the country.”

