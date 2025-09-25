Blumenthal: Trump Celebrating Comey Indictment Likely ‘Grounds for Dismissal’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said President Donald Trump’s social media post on the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey could be “grounds for dismissal.”

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “Tonight, the Trump Justice Department has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on two counts, the first count obstruction, the second false statements. Two sources telling MSNBC that a grand jury rejected a third count. That count is still unknown. Just moments ago, Donald Trump said this on Truth Social, ‘Justice in America, one of the worst human beings this country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former corrupt head of the FBI. Today, he was indicted by a grand jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our country for so long, is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our nation. Make America great again.'”

Blumenthal said, “It is a really dark, sad, scary day for America. And that post that you just showed is truly petrifying. The United States ordered criminal charges against an individual who happens to be a political adversary, and a critic of him. And let’s be clear about what’s happening here. The president is singling out someone he just doesn’t like. And that post that you just showed, quote, you create a defense, maybe even grounds for dismissal. I spent most of my life in law enforcement with the U.S. attorney in Connecticut for four and a half years. We were very careful about what we said on charges, because they could be used against us in a criminal trial, and this case is replete with Donald Trump telling the attorney general to act, to act fast and creating possible defenses here.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN