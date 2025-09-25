Testimony: Fake Trans Named Dick Cox Caught Exposing Erect Penis in Girls’ Lorckerrooms, Wants Pronouns Respected

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Richard Cox’s legal proceedings.

Marlow read from a local reporter “[R]egistered sex offender Richard Cox…is in an Arlington court hearing…where women are testifying that they saw Cox naked in Arlington high school girls’ locker rooms…Cox said he’s a woman and asked the judge to tell the prosecutor to stop misgendering him and the judge said no.”

