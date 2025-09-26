Vance: I Want Cuts, Keeping Current Spending Levels Is Compromise with Dems on CR

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel that took place on Thursday and aired on Friday’s “Ingraham Angle,” Vice President JD Vance discussed a potential government shutdown and said, “the bill that we put out there that was passed by the Republican Congress is just a continuation of the current levels of government funding, by the way, Laura, I don’t even like that. I think the government should be spending less money. But we recognize that we have to because the Democrats control 47 seats in the Senate, we recognize we need 60 total votes, that means we have to get seven Democrats. And that means we have to get something that the Democrats can actually vote for.”

Vance said, [relevant exchange begins around 3:50] “Democrats, their whole argument is, we are going to shut down the government unless you give a trillion dollars for medical benefits for illegal aliens.”

He added, "Look, we're not going to be taken hostage by the Democrats' desperate desire to give your tax money to illegal aliens, we're just not going to do it. … By the way, Laura, the bill that we put out there that was passed by the Republican Congress is just a continuation of the current levels of government funding, by the way, Laura, I don't even like that. I think the government should be spending less money. But we recognize that we have to because the Democrats control 47 seats in the Senate, we recognize we need 60 total votes, that means we have to get seven Democrats. And that means we have to get something that the Democrats can actually vote for. If you can't get seven Democrats to vote for a clean continuing resolution, if you can't get seven Democrats who won't shut down the government because they're so concerned about not providing benefits to illegal aliens, then what are we supposed to do?"

