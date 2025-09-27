Swalwell: I ‘Wonder’ if FBI ‘Distracted’ by Trump So They Can’t Stop People Like ICE Shooter, Kirk Assassin

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that the shooting at an ICE facility in Texas earlier in the week, “is the second political assassination in the last three weeks, where, you have to wonder, if the FBI is so distracted to carry out these prosecutions on behalf of Donald Trump, are they able to protect the public from sick individuals who are willing to carry out these sick executions?”

Swalwell said, “Americans are being squeezed in every way. And then when they turn on the news, they see this madness that the president’s priorities are going after his political opponents.”

He continued, “And also, I just want to put in perspective, we had another shooting this week where a sick individual went to an ICE facility and fired on and killed a detainee there and wounded another. He may have been targeting ICE officials. But what we know so far is that he very much was online. So, this is the second political assassination in the last three weeks, where, you have to wonder, if the FBI is so distracted to carry out these prosecutions on behalf of Donald Trump, are they able to protect the public from sick individuals who are willing to carry out these sick executions?”

