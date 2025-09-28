Jeffries: Republicans Have Been a ‘Rubber Stamp for Donald Trump’s Extreme Agenda’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Republicans have behaved as a “consistent rubber stamp” for President Donald Trump’s “extreme agenda.”

Jeffries said, “Donald Trump has taken a go-it-alone approach from the the very beginning of this Congress, and, unfortunately, my colleagues on the Republican side of the aisle have behaved not as a separate and co-equal branch of government and a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch, but as a consistent rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s extreme agenda. Our view going into the meeting we want to find bipartisan common ground to find a spending agreement that avoids a government shutdown and actually meets the needs of the American people in terms of their health, their safety and their economic well-being.”

Host Martha Raddatz said, “If I had to mark this day, do you believe there will be a government shutdown? They need Democratic votes.”

Jeffries said, “Well, it’s my hope we’ll avoid one. At the end of the day Republicans do control the House, the Senate and the presidency.”

He added, “Certainly any enlightened agreement, any sustainable agreement should always be bipartisan in nature, and that’s been our position.”

