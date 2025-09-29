FNC’s Gowdy: Comey Thinks the Rules Don’t Apply to Him

During Fox News Channel’s broadcast of “Sunday Night in America” this week, Fox News host Trey Gowdy offered his take on the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

According to Gowdy, Comey’s reaction showed he did not think the rules applied to him.

Transcript as follows:

GOWDY: The Greeks gave us democracy and then warned us about how to lose it. Human nature, the arrogance of Narcissus, the hubris of Icarus. Jim Comey personifies both.

The first FBI director to be indicted because he thinks the rules don’t apply to him, or worse yet, that he gets to make the rules. He is smitten with himself, consumed with sanctimony and piety. In 2016, he investigated both presidential candidates, but the similarities end there.

With Hillary Clinton, he drafted her exoneration memo before she was even interviewed. Her lawyers were given questions ahead of time. He broke DOJ protocol, announcing his non-charging decision because he believed he alone possessed the requisite moral authority, never mind the leaks, the duplicity, policy, procedure, the failure to investigate.

With Donald Trump, Comey did not like him, so he opened an investigation based on a rumor, expanded it based on Clinton campaign material, misled a FISA court and assigned Peter Strzok, who said he could smell Trump supporters.

Trump won anyway, but Comey still thought he knew better than the voters, so he cast a cloud over the Trump presidency with leaks and lies. Of all the wrong Jim Comey did, this is what got him indicted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Now, as you know, Mr. McCabe, who works for you, has publicly and repeatedly stated that he leaked information to “The Wall Street Journal” and that you were directly aware of it, and that you directly authorized it. Now, what Mr. McCabe is saying and what you testified to this committee cannot both be true. One or the other is false. Who’s telling the truth?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I can only speak to my testimony. I stand by what — the testimony you summarized that I gave in May of 2017.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GOWDY: False statement cases can be hard to prove, especially if Andy McCabe is your star witness. Comey is presumed innocent, an axiom he never applied to Donald Trump. Ultimately, a Virginia jury will decide Comey’s fate. But there are other juries like you and history and the truth.

The Greeks were right. What undoes government by the people is power in the hands of the wrong people, people like Jim Comey.