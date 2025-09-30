Cartel Leader: Trump’s Making Our Job Harder

During a portion of an interview with CNN aired on Monday’s broadcast of “AC360,” an individual identified as a “senior cartel leader” within the Sinaloa Cartel, stated that the Trump administration has made the cartels’ job more difficult.

CNN Senior National Correspondent David Culver asked, “Do you think what President Trump has been doing has been making your job tougher?”

The man responded, “Oh yeah. Yeah. Yes.”

Culver followed up, “But it’s becoming more difficult, do you think?”

The man answered, “Yeah.”

Culver added that due to the increased difficulty the cartels have doing their job, officials tell him that cartels are now charging much more to cross the border, going from about $6,500 a person to almost $10,000 and deputies tell him about a third of the migrants who cross through Cochise County, Arizona — where he was reporting from — are in debt to the cartels, which means some are forced to work for the cartels to pay off the debt.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett