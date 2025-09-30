Dem Rep. Bera on Shutdown: I Think Many Dems Would Support Ensuring Wealthy Don’t Get Subsidies 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) discussed healthcare subsidies and a government shutdown and stated that he would be willing to accept a deal to avoid a shutdown now and then debate healthcare subsidies and that if there was an income cap put on the subsidies to “make sure wealthy people don’t get those subsidies, I think you’ll find a lot of Democrats that are willing to do that.”

Bera said that Congress passing a clean continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown and to keep the government open right now and then negotiating an agreement on what to do with the healthcare subsidies later on down the line is difficult to do due to a lack of trust in the White House, but said that if “there’s good faith, if there’s trust, and there’s a handshake agreement” that the White House will spend the money that is allocated in the continuing resolution, “let’s take it.”

He added, “[I]f we want to put a cap on the subsidies and make sure wealthy people don’t get those subsidies, I think you’ll find a lot of Democrats that are willing to do that.”

