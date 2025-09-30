Dem Rep. Bera on Shutdown: We Should Ensure Illegals Don’t Get Funds in Bill

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) discussed avoiding a government shutdown and said that “The president said he doesn’t want to fund the health care for folks that are here illegally. Great, put that in the bill. We don’t want to fund them either.” And also stated that ensuring that no dead people are on the rolls and taking out any potential poison pills on transgender surgeries are worth it to avoid a shutdown.

Bera said, “We ought to figure out how to come together. The president said he doesn’t want to fund the health care for folks that are here illegally. Great, put that in the bill. We don’t want to fund them either. He’s talked about transgender surgeries. Great, let’s take that out. He’s talked about dead people on the rolls here. Great, let’s make sure there are no dead people that are getting subsidies and health care.”

He added, “We should be able to do a deal that’s good for the American people, that keeps healthcare costs down, and keeps our government open. We ought to negotiate and we ought to find the middle ground and we ought to move forward.”

