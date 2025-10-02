Dem Rep. Smith: We Expect GOP to Reverse What It Just Passed, That Is ‘Big Problem’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) responded to a question on his confidence that Republicans will vote to undo things they just passed by saying, “I think that’s a big, big problem.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “I wonder how confident you are that, at some point, Republicans are going to buckle and undo the cuts that they just passed through Congress a few months ago? Where do you see this shutdown ending?”

Smith answered, “Yeah, no, I think that’s a big, big problem. The Republicans have just fallen in line with everything Trump has done. I guess, except for firing Jimmy Kimmel. Apparently, that got at least Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) attention. But that’s the tip of the iceberg, one tiny little part of it. I’m hoping that we will have more instances where they see the president using the federal government for personal vengeance is wrong. And one of the things that I think they could do that we are asking for, in addition to the healthcare issue, is pass new laws that restrict the president’s ability to violate the appropriations process. Because the other thing they’re asking us to do is to reach an agreement on a continuing resolution. And the president has made it very clear, if he decides he doesn’t want to follow that, he just won’t. So, I think there is some reason to believe that maybe Republicans will stand up for Congress, forget Democrats, stand up for all of us in Congress so that the president can’t just void whatever he doesn’t want to do after we’ve cut the deal. So, this is going to be tough. But, look, these are unprecedented times. I am a person who works to compromise. I’m the Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee. I work with the Chairman, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), there on bipartisan legislation all the time. That’s where I want to be. If there was a chance to be there, I would. But what Trump and the Republicans are doing here is unprecedented, and we have to try to stand up and turn it around.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett