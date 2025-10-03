Dem Rep. Jackson: GOP Has Work Requirements, But Isn’t Showing People Where to Work

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Early Start,” Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) stated that Republicans are “trying to increase the work reporting requirements, not showing people where there is work.”

Jackson stated, “People that are not citizens do not qualify for the Medicaid. They ought to read the law. There is no rampant abuse in there. The effect of this has been, in the past, more poor people have been kicked off of the system without being guaranteed any work. So, they’re saying they’re doing it for the purpose of work requirements. Where are they going to work? Sure, there’s work to be done, and we are all for that. But this is not that purpose. This is weaponizing these cuts. And the target has always been Medicaid. This is not by coincidence.”

Later, he added, “This program has already been implemented in Arkansas and in Georgia. And what was the effect? Tens of thousands of people having been cut off. They’re trying to increase the work reporting requirements, not showing people where there is work. And then what they’re doing is, it was struck down in Georgia by a federal court because they said, you’ve kicked off 95,000 people, and this is cruelty. They kicked off 18,000 people in the state of Arkansas, just by trying to manipulate work requirements.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett