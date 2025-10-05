Reiner: ‘Democracy Is Being Taken Away from Us,’ We Only Have About a Year

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi,” director Rob Reiner said America had one year before “democracy completely leaves,” and we become a “full-on autocracy” under President Donald Trump.

Reiner said, “I mean, your whole first part of your show is about these ICE agents and national troops that are going into these cities to ‘curtail violence. This is just the beginning, and people have to understand our democracy is being taken away from us, and we only have about a year.”

He continued, “But make no mistake, we have a year before this country becomes a full-on autocracy and democracy completely leaves us. And we’re looking at the election in 2026, and Donald Trump knows, he knows that in a free and fair election, he will lose. He will lose the House. The House will flip and will become into Democratic hands. There will be committee chairs that will be able to hold hearings, and this is the last thing he wants.

He added, “Don’t be surprised when polling booths are surrounded by American military in the guise of making sure the elections are fair and nobody is tampering with anything. When you see violence breaking out, which there will be protests, there will be inciting violence, there will be some violence, and then you’ll see the commandeering of voting machines, ballot boxes to make sure that the election is secure. Well, what that means is that he will then commandeer the election. So we have to make the public absolutely aware their democracy is being taken from them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN