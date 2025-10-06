CA AG Bonta: Trump Acting like the National Guard Is His Royal Guard, Private Army

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said President Donald Trump is acting like the National Guard was “his royal guard, his own private army and private police force.”

When asked about a lower court federal judge ruling that the California National Guard could not be deployed to Portland, Bonta said, “We were grateful and gratified. And the arguments that we made that the court adopted them and issued a second order in two days, a second restraining order, the first on Saturday, saying that the deployment of the Oregon National Guard and their federalization was unlawful. And then the next day, within 24 hours, when it was still. unlawful to have National Guards, people in Oregon the Trump administration tried to send 300 of California’s National Guard 1000 miles north from LA to to Portland. And the judge, honestly was miffed and beside herself and wondering how the federal administration could deploy National Guard to Oregon. When, just the day before, she said it was unlawful.”

He added, “So you know this is Trump being contemptuous of the law blatantly and brazenly violating it acting like the National Guard is his royal guard, his own private army and private police force, trying to deploy them around the country where he wants, when he wants, for whatever reason he wants. It is unlawful, it is wrong, and it needs to stop in the court. The court yesterday was a good first step.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN