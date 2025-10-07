Pritzker: Trump’s Goal Is Use Military to Confiscate Ballot Boxes to Steal 2026 Elections

On Monday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said that the Trump administration was normalizing the presence of the military in cities, allowing them to use these forces to confiscate ballot boxes and recount votes to alter unfavorable results of the 2026 midterm elections.

Pritzker said, “The broader goal, I believe, is the militarization of major American cities before the 2026 elections. Let me be clear about what’s going on on the streets of Chicago. They have dressed ICE and CBP in fatigues, put them in military gear, including with automatic weapons, and had them marching up and down major streets in downtown Chicago. It’s a signal that they’re trying to send that it’s okay to have troops on your street, that this would be a welcome thing for for people who live in Chicago. Nobody here welcomes it, by the way. I mean, literally as they’re walking down the street, people are yelling at them, but they think they can get people used to the idea.”

He added, “Next year, I fear that what they’re going to do is deploy these folks eventually to polling places and say they’re protecting the vote. Donald Trump knows that without shenanigans and without this, these breaches of the Constitution, that he’s going to lose the Congress. And if he loses, he’s going to immediately in the aftermath of the election, do what he said he might do in 2020, which is use the military to confiscate the ballot boxes and count the votes, claiming that there’s fraud. Remember, he’s called up all 50 states election data to the Department of Justice because they want to review all 50 states for fraud, and they won’t tell you exactly what they’re going to do but I fear that these are all connected.”

