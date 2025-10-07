Schweizer: Trump’s TikTok Deal ‘Step in Right Direction’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” journalist and author Peter Schweizer talked about the TikTok deal.

Schweizer said, “I think it’s a step in the right direction.” He continued that there are different issues with the app, one being that it’s addictive and dumbs people down, which is different from the version in China. But, even if you got rid of TikTok, someone would create a replacement that had the same issues.

He added that the second issue is China’s control of the app and said that what he’s seen of the deal is “encouraging.”

