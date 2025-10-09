Dem Rep. Goldman: ‘Many’ ICE Agents ‘Violent’, Haven’t Seen Proof They’re Being Doxed, Large Uptick in Anti-ICE Violence

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that “many” ICE agents are “violent” and people “keep talking about a 1000% upswing and all this stuff, I haven’t seen examples of that.” And questioned whether agents are being doxed.

While discussing immigration enforcement saying that people looking nervous around agents is a factor used to determine suspicion, Goldman said, “Well, you have to add in the fact that many of these ICE agents are masked, they’re in plainclothes, they’re unidentified, and they’re violent. So, yes, people are going to be scared, because you have these unidentified, masked agents who are screaming and violent and causing — using excessive force a lot. ”

Later in the segment, podcast host Phil Williams stated that “there are apps that are being created that are — the sole purpose is to dox ICE agents. And there are people showing up at their houses and there are families being threatened.”

Host Abby Phillip responded that this is “terrible.”

Goldman then cut in to say, “Do you know this for a fact? Because I keep hearing this. I have not seen ICE — they keep talking about a 1000% upswing and all this stuff, I haven’t seen examples of that.”

Williams then cut in to point out the attacks at Texas ICE facilities, and Goldman stated that those were wrong.

Phillip then cut in to say there have been attacks on ICE facilities and then asked about the justification for stops by immigration enforcement.

