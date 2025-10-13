Scalise: Schumer Wants to Fund Illegal Alien Health Care by Gutting Money for Rural Hospitals

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) of working to take money specifically designated for rural healthcare and repurposing it to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants.

“There is so much misinformation out there,” host Trey Gowdy said. “Help our viewers understand what Democrats, who, by the way, are in the minority, are insisting on to open government.”

Scalise replied, “Well, Trey, it’s great to be with you. And you know you laid out what Chuck Schumer’s fear is. It’s the far left, it’s the AOC wing of the party and in fact, our polls show AOC would beat Chuck Schumer in a primary and that seems to be all he cares about, his political future. He surely doesn’t care about the lives of American families, our soldiers, our men and women in uniform who will not get paychecks next week because of this crazy move to shut down the government by Schumer. And so it’s real straightforward. I mean, we passed a bill out of the House, as the Speaker just said in that clip you ran, and it’s over in the Senate, and all you need is five more Democrats to join in.”

“As everybody knows, we could pass anything we want with the Majority in the House, and while Hakeem Jeffries tried to whip all of his members to shut the government down, we still passed that bill with Republican votes. But in the Senate, they need 60 votes, which means even with every Republican, they need some Democrats, and that’s where Chuck Schumer has been shutting down the government,” he continued. And for what you ask, it’s really a wish list of things that he filed as an alternative to open the government back up again and Trey, it includes a trillion and a half dollars in new, unrelated spending. And by the way, he’s gutting rural hospital funding while they talk about health care. They gut rural hospital funding to give taxpayer funding, for example, to illegals. That’s part of what is in Chuck Schumer’s bill. So it shows you what their priority is. They don’t care if our troops don’t get their paychecks, but they surely want taxpayer funding for illegals. It’s in Chuck Schumer’s bill.”

