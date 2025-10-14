Whoopi Goldberg: Trump ‘Wants to Be King of the World’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Donald Trump wanted to be “king of the world.”

Goldberg said, “Part of what’s happening is this is this slow rollout of total control. That’s what this is. And to me, you know, when he is talking to other countries and telling them what to do, you know, when he’s talking to everybody but us, you know, I have a little bit of a problem with that. I just feel like, listen, I’m glad you did all of that. I’m glad these hostages are home. I’m glad. I’m glad you want to now flip back and say, hey, we’re going to take care of the Ukraine, okay. But you need to take of us. You know, but you need to get your behind in gear here.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “And stop making trouble in Chicago and places like that.”

Goldberg said, “Do you know what, if you are the President of the United States, act like the President of the United States. I appreciate all the stuff you’re doing. But this is not —but I feel like this is he wants to be king of the world. This is my opinion.”

