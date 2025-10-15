Dershowitz: Trump Got Deal Obama, Biden Didn’t Because He United with Israel to Pressure Hamas

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said that President Donald Trump was able to get the deal in the Middle East that Obama and Biden didn’t is because Trump “first allowed Israel to destroy Hamas, to destroy Hezbollah, to attack Iran, then, with the help of the United States, weaken all of Israel’s enemies and all of Hamas’ friends.” And when Israel and the U.S. are “divided, as they were during the Obama administration and during the Biden administration, and weakness is shown, then you’re not going to get peace.”

Dershowitz said, “Well, they got nothing done, because they didn’t understand the relationship between military power and diplomacy. The reason that Donald Trump, President Trump, got this done is because he first allowed Israel to destroy Hamas, to destroy Hezbollah, to attack Iran, then, with the help of the United States, weaken all of Israel’s enemies and all of Hamas’ friends. And then Hamas had no choice.”

He added, “It really shows the incredibly strong relationship between Israel and the United States. When they act together, nobody can stop them. And when they’re divided, as they were during the Obama administration and during the Biden administration, and weakness is shown, then you’re not going to get peace. You only get peace through strength. Military strength is followed by diplomatic strength. That’s what President Trump understood. He understood it well, and he achieved success.”

Dershowitz further stated that while the situation hasn’t been completely resolved, Hamas now lacks leverage that it had because it released the hostages.

