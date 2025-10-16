Clyburn: Affordable Care Act Isn’t Affordable Without Tax Credits

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) discussed the government shutdown and said that Republicans aren’t allowing “the tax credits that come along with the Affordable Care Act that [make] it affordable” among other issues.

Clyburn said, “This is not about just one issue. This is about healthcare. When you cut it, all of the money — or significant portions of the money out of Medicaid and when you put Medicare under threat and then when you do not allow the tax credits that come along with the Affordable Care Act that [make] it affordable, then it’s more than just one issue.”

He continued, “And so just to say you’re going to allow a vote to take place if we stop protesting, then that’s a problem for me. So, we aren’t going to give up our rights to bring to the American people exactly what the issues are involved here and what has come about because of this so-called what I call big, ugly bill. That is something we’re going to keep before the American people, and we are not going to give that up on a promise of a vote.”

